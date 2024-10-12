HC Wainwright Increases Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Price Target to $10.75

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $10.50 to $10.75 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $894.16 million, a PE ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.
Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.
