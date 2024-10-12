HC Wainwright Increases Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Price Target to $10.75

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $10.50 to $10.75 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $894.16 million, a PE ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Fuels Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 392,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 207,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 101,033 shares during the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,095,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 179,900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 54.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 124,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,940 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

