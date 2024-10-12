HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.90.
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics
About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
