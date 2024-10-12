HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MiNK Therapeutics

About MiNK Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INKT Free Report ) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,613 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.37% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

