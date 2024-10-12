HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) PT Lowered to $119.00

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Compass Point from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HCI. StockNews.com cut shares of HCI Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.00.

HCI stock opened at $111.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average is $100.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.13. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $53.80 and a 1-year high of $121.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 80.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in HCI Group by 115.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

