HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 176,943 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 908.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,943 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 631.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 540.6% during the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,860,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,833,146. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

