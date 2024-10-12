HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $118.68. 205,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,766. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.00.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

