HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after buying an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,771,000 after buying an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,408,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,289,000 after acquiring an additional 55,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,811,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,538,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $90.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,978,043 shares of company stock worth $2,116,671,062. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

