HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.61. 8,294,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,737,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

