HCR Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 174,171 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,486,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $174.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,720,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.43 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

