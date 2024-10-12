HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 30 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $21.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $932.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $910.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $852.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

