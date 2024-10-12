Head to Head Analysis: Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Bright Green has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curaleaf has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.8% of Bright Green shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. 51.4% of Bright Green shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A N/A -$13.13 million ($0.07) -1.87 Curaleaf $1.35 billion 1.43 -$281.20 million ($0.35) -8.49

This table compares Bright Green and Curaleaf”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bright Green has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curaleaf. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Green, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Green and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -83.40% -53.83% Curaleaf -18.59% -14.75% -5.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bright Green and Curaleaf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A Curaleaf 0 0 1 0 3.00

Curaleaf has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 110.44%. Given Curaleaf’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than Bright Green.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. It also provides hemp-based products and cannabinoids, such as cannabidiol and cannabigerol. In addition, the company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

