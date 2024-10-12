Head-To-Head Analysis: XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) and Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) and Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Metso Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get XOS alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -76.21% -84.60% -41.69% Metso Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares XOS and Metso Oyj”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $63.77 million 0.57 -$75.84 million ($10.74) -0.43 Metso Oyj N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Metso Oyj has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XOS.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for XOS and Metso Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 1 2 1 3.00 Metso Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A

XOS presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 226.09%. Given XOS’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Metso Oyj.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Metso Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.1% of XOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XOS beats Metso Oyj on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. The company provides class 5-6 medium duty rolling chassis, such as commercial stepvans and armored trucks; class 7-8 heavy duty chassis; and Xos product development. It offers Xos provides mix-use powertrain solutions for off-highway, industrial and other commercial equipment, and specialty vehicles, such as school buses, medical and dental clinics, blood donation vehicles, and mobile command vehicles. In addition, the company offers energy solutions, a comprehensive charging infrastructure business that offers mobile and stationary multi-application chargers, mobile energy storage, and turnkey energy infrastructure services to accelerate client transitions to electric fleets; Xos Hub, a rapid-deployment mobile charger designed to expedite fleet transitions to electric vehicles; and Xosphere, a platform that interconnects vehicle, maintenance, charging, and service data to improve overall customer experience. Further, it offers X-Pack, a proprietary battery pack technology for last-mile commercial use cases; X-Platform foundation of Xos vehicle products; and vehicle control software, which include powertrain controls, body controls, and instrument cluster and infotainment. Xos, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Metso Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals. It offers a range of equipment, parts, and services for contractors, aggregates quarries, manufacturing sand, slag recycling, and construction and demolition waste recycling; mobile equipment; and stationary equipment, such as crushers, screens, crushing and screening plants, conveyors, chutes, feeders, and air classifiers. The company provides loading and hauling, crushing, conveying, screening, grinding, floatation, magnetic separation, filtration, material handling, slurry handling, thickening and clarifying, hydrometallurgy, in-pit crush and convey, tailing management, digital twins, and automation services. In addition, the company provides spare and wear parts, which include haul truck liners, crusher spares and wears, conveyor parts, screen/feeder spares, screening media, mill liners and spares, floatation and filtration parts, stacker reclaimers parts, apron feeder parts, slurry pumps parts, thickener parts, and wear lining. Further, it offers life cycle services, maintenance and repairs, modernizations and upgrades, process optimization, and training services. The company was formerly known as Metso Outotec Oyj. Metso Oyj was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.