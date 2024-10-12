Head-To-Head Contrast: Getaround (GETR) & Its Peers

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) is one of 426 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Getaround to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Getaround has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround’s rivals have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Getaround shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Getaround shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 0 0 N/A Getaround Competitors 469 1575 3411 67 2.56

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Getaround and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 21.81%. Given Getaround’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Getaround has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Getaround and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround $78.32 million -$113.95 million -0.05 Getaround Competitors $241.12 million $12.83 million 430.03

Getaround’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Getaround. Getaround is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Getaround and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround -132.69% -3,722.93% -64.71% Getaround Competitors -28.40% -116.31% -8.77%

Summary

Getaround rivals beat Getaround on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Getaround Company Profile

Getaround, Inc. operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms. Getaround, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

