Head to Head Contrast: Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) vs. Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) and Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bilibili and Paranovus Entertainment Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $3.19 billion 2.94 -$679.21 million ($1.34) -16.90 Paranovus Entertainment Technology $6.54 million 0.89 -$10.13 million N/A N/A

Paranovus Entertainment Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili.

Volatility and Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bilibili has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

16.1% of Bilibili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of Bilibili shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bilibili and Paranovus Entertainment Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 5 8 1 2.71 Paranovus Entertainment Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bilibili presently has a consensus target price of $17.83, suggesting a potential downside of 21.26%. Given Bilibili’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bilibili is more favorable than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -16.71% -22.44% -10.01% Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bilibili beats Paranovus Entertainment Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic. The company also provides advertising services; and IP derivatives and other services. In addition, it engages in the business and technology development activities; e-commerce business; and video, comics, and game distribution activities. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

(Get Free Report)

Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.