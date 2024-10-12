Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0517 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and $33.90 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00044282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013093 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,129 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,652,680,129.033195 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05063261 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $39,628,096.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.