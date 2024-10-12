Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0517 on Major Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and $33.90 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00044282 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007558 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013093 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000124 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006850 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003883 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000547 BTC.
Hedera Coin Profile
Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,652,680,129 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Hedera
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
