Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.81 and last traded at $41.97, with a volume of 145469 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

Heineken Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.34.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.2703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

