Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.510-2.710 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.9 million-$544.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.5 million. Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.500 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $71.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $127.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.30.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Helen of Troy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

