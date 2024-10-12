Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) PT Raised to $71.00 at DA Davidson

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.75% from the stock’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HELE

Helen of Troy Stock Down 1.1 %

Helen of Troy stock opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.77. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $127.83.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,913,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,095 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,970,000 after purchasing an additional 102,767 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,206 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 666,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,789,000 after buying an additional 17,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 360,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,498,000 after buying an additional 44,758 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.