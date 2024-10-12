HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Shares Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €86.30 ($94.84) and last traded at €86.30 ($94.84). Approximately 3,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €86.50 ($95.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €87.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

