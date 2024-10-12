Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.14%.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,771 shares in the company, valued at $163,191. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,191. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,117. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

