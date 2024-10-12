Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,092.68.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,284.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,328.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,885.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3,796.52.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

