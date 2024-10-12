Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 6,836.0% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 585,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after purchasing an additional 577,439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 660,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,548,000 after purchasing an additional 542,801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,833,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 435,751 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,907,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $130,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Radian Group news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $130,655.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 35,153 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $1,243,010.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,877.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,772 shares of company stock valued at $4,260,796 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RDN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Radian Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of RDN stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.85.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 47.05%. The firm had revenue of $312.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

