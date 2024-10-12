Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 121.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BCE by 2.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in BCE by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in BCE by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 60.0% during the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.58. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $41.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 186.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

