Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $45,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $140.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $140.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

