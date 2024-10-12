Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,513 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 189.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 14.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 120,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Trading Up 2.3 %

KEY opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

