Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 138 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Aflac by 6.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,140,000 after acquiring an additional 113,226 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 98,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Aflac by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 718,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,653,000 after buying an additional 22,637 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aflac by 13.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 708,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,810,000 after buying an additional 86,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth about $2,535,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total value of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $113.26 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.07 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.83. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

