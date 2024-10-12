High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLFGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.95 and last traded at C$13.50, with a volume of 18838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.47.

High Liner Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.22.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.12. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of C$298.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.86 million. On average, analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.9858934 earnings per share for the current year.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

