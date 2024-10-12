High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.95 and last traded at C$13.50, with a volume of 18838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.47.

High Liner Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.22.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.12. High Liner Foods had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of C$298.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.86 million. On average, analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.9858934 earnings per share for the current year.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

High Liner Foods Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.