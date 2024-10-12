Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 10.6% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $22,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 65,123 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,016,000. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

