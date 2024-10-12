Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $52,361,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,741,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 320,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,447,000 after acquiring an additional 69,092 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 549.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 67,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 601,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,716,000 after acquiring an additional 53,817 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MGC opened at $208.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $145.94 and a 12 month high of $209.04.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

