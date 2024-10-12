Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

IVE stock opened at $198.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.70. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $198.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.