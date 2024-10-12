Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (HSHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is a positive change from Himalaya Shipping’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of HSHP stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Himalaya Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of Himalaya Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

