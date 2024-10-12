Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Price Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 192.40 ($2.52) and last traded at GBX 190.40 ($2.49). 1,188,284 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,495,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179.80 ($2.35).

HOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.88) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 170.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,070.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

