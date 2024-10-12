Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, an increase of 1,797.9% from the September 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

HCHDF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 6,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,047. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

