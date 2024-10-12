Hoese & Co LLP Has $228,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hoese & Co LLP cut its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.2% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $566.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $554.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.72. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $574.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

