Humana (NYSE:HUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs cut Humana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $315.33.

Get Humana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUM

Humana Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $258.07 on Friday. Humana has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $324.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.