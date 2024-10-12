Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,396. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.