Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,396. Husqvarna AB has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.