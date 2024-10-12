HUYA’s (HUYA) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.70 target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of HUYA from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Get HUYA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HUYA

HUYA Stock Performance

HUYA opened at $4.31 on Friday. HUYA has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from HUYA’s previous — dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in HUYA by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 180,600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in HUYA by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 171,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,197,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 411,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 330,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.