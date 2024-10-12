IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Trading 3.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price shot up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.47 and last traded at C$6.47. 166,251 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,505,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IMG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.12.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$527.18 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 1.1121076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total transaction of C$99,206.80. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

