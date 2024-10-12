Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Trading Down 4.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.13 and last traded at $29.13. 450,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 311,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Ichor Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market cap of $999.25 million, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.75 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ichor by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 291,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 118,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,612,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Ichor by 197.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

