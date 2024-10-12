Ignition (FBTC) Price Hits $62,549.47

Ignition (FBTC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Ignition has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition token can now be bought for $62,549.47 or 0.99720770 BTC on major exchanges. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $24.96 million and approximately $481,924.07 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000087 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00252048 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition launched on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 938 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 527.89788544 with 1,494.9109229 in circulation. The last known price of Ignition is 60,402.1436248 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $574,914.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

