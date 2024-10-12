IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.10. 7,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

IMAC Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

