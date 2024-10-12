Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 315 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Humana were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $3,456,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 472.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Humana by 113.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HUM. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $402.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

Humana Stock Up 2.6 %

Humana stock opened at $258.07 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.