Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $538,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Linde were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Barclays upped their price target on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Linde Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LIN opened at $474.04 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $483.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.04. The stock has a market cap of $226.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

