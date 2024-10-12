Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $965,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 663,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 176,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

