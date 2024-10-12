Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.83.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

