Indivior (LON:INDV) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 587.50 ($7.69) and last traded at GBX 619 ($8.10), with a volume of 767086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 718.50 ($9.40).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.63) target price on shares of Indivior in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £746.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -739.10, a P/E/G ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 838.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,790.00.

In related news, insider Jo Le Couilliard acquired 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,006 ($13.17) per share, with a total value of £14,989.40 ($19,617.07). Company insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

