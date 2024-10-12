Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IFNNY. New Street Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $33.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

