Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF makes up about 3.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $5,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFLR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 31,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SFLR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 176,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,473. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $32.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $284.26 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67.

About Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.