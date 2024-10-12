Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Stock Holdings Increased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 100.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 306,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 153,553 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 7.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.9% during the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 242,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of PAPR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.09. 20,463 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

