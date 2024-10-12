Insider Buying: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Acquires $502,087.04 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 14,912 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $502,087.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 80.1% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 9,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.8% during the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 515,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 245,043 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 55.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
