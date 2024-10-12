Insider Buying: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) CEO Acquires $502,087.04 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Daniel Morris acquired 14,912 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.67 per share, with a total value of $502,087.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,128.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.95. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. StockNews.com lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.57.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 80.1% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 9,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.8% during the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 515,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 245,043 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 55.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

