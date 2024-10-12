Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Purchases £5,066.88 in Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.20) per share, with a total value of £5,066.88 ($6,631.17).

Odyssean Investment Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LON:OIT opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 168.94. The company has a market cap of £201.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,750.00 and a beta of 0.75. Odyssean Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 133 ($1.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 181.50 ($2.38).

